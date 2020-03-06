Man charged with murder in connection with stabbing of woman

Police found the woman stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk in Glasgow Village. She died at the hospital hours later

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with robbery and murder after police said he stabbed and killed a woman and ran off with her purse.

Edward Whitehead, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Tuesday afternoon killing.

Police said officers arrived on the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 12:10 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours later.

Police said the investigation has shown the woman was approached by an unknown man while walking on the sidewalk. The man repeatedly stabbed her and then ran off with her purse.

A witness told police he saw Whitehead sitting in the shade with the victim shortly before the stabbing. The witness said he knew Whitehead from the neighborhood.

Later in the day, Whitehead went to the store where the witness was working. Police said the witness confronted Whitehead about the stabbing, and Whitehead "made several admissions to the witnesses and others."

After taking Whitehead into custody, officers noticed wounds on Whitehead's hands consistent with the stabbing. Officers also said Whitehead told them he was at the scene at the time of the attack.

Whitehead is being held without bond.