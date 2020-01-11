Man, with a child in car, shot to death Sunday. Child safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.
According to a police report from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place for a call for a shooting, just before 1 p.m.
A man believed to be in his mid-20s was found suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police report they believe the victim and a child, approximately four years of age, were in a vehicle together, when someone fired multiple times into their vehicle, striking the victim.
The suspect(s) fled the area.
The police report child was not hurt in the shooting.
If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.