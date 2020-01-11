Man, with a child in car, shot to death Sunday. Child safe

The police report the child was not hurt in the shooting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place for a call for a shooting, just before 1 p.m.

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was found suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police report they believe the victim and a child, approximately four years of age, were in a vehicle together, when someone fired multiple times into their vehicle, striking the victim.



The suspect(s) fled the area.

