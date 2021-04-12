St. Louis County detective remembered at vigil

Friends and family gathered to honor Detective Antonio Valentine

ST. LOUIS — Friends and family gathered to remember the St. Louis County Police Detective.

The candlelight vigil was held outside the old Beaumont High School on Natural Bridge Avenue. Valentine Valentine attended Beaumont before the school closed in 2014.

Valentine was killed following a head-on crash involving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Crete Drive and Chambers Road in north county around 2:10 p.m.

Valentine was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital where he later died.

The visitation for Valentine will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Layne Renaissance Chapel.