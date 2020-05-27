1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in St. Louis County Tuesday night

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive around 9:10 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died from their injuries after a double shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive around 9:10 p.m. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital.

Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed that one of the victims died from their injuries.

A spokesperson said investigation revealed it appears the shooting occurred during an altercation between two large groups of individuals.

No other details have been released.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.