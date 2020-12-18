1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

Thursday night, police responded to the scene in the 8700 block of Link Avenue off of North Hanley Road in north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed and another was seriously injured during a shooting in St. Louis County Thursday night.

Around 9:21 p.m., police responded to the scene in the 8700 block of Link Avenue off of North Hanley Road, just south of Interstate 70 in north county.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.