ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man last week in St. Louis County.

Warrants were issued for Tyree Devrouax, 17, of Hillsdale, Missouri. He’s wanted for second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.

Police believe he was involved in the shooting death of Patrick Leeper in Uplands Park, Missouri. Leeper, 30, was found dead inside his home by a relative on Feb. 12. The crime prompted the North County Police Cooperative to tap the Major Case Squad of Great St. Louis to help with the investigation.

Two minors have been taken into custody, police confirmed. However, Devrouax is still on the run. Police released two photos, seen below, in hopes that someone might recognize Devrouax and help them locate the teen.

North County Police Cooperative

Anyone with information about Devrouax or the fatal shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477) or the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000.

