Man shot and killed in St. Louis County

His identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

At around 9:22 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 8800 block of Torii Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim's identity, has been released. Police said the investigation remains very active at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html