Man shot after entering Jennings home with gun to confront people

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon after he walked into a Jennings home with a gun.
The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of McLaran Avenue, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department. The victim, a 47-year-old man, took a gun inside a home to confront two people he knew, according to an investigation.
An altercation ensued, and a third person who the man didn't know pulled out a gun and shot him.
Officers arrived and found the man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; police haven't released his condition.
Police said the person who shot the man is 46 years old but gave no other information. No charges have been filed at this time.
The incident will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office for review, the department said.