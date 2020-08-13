Man shot after entering Jennings home with gun to confront people

Police said the man went inside the home to confront two people he knew and was shot by a third person he didn't know

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon after he walked into a Jennings home with a gun.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of McLaran Avenue, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department. The victim, a 47-year-old man, took a gun inside a home to confront two people he knew, according to an investigation.

An altercation ensued, and a third person who the man didn't know pulled out a gun and shot him.

Officers arrived and found the man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; police haven't released his condition.

Police said the person who shot the man is 46 years old but gave no other information. No charges have been filed at this time.