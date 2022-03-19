St. Louis County jury convicts man of raping two children

The jury recommended that Willian Flores, 36, be sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man of raping two children under the age of 12 in Breckenridge Hills in 2016 and 2017.

The jury recommended that Willian Flores be sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count, according to a news release from the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office. A Missouri state law requires each count to be served consecutively.

The victims, who are now in their pre-teens, testified during the trial, along with a police lieutenant and sergeant from the Breckenridge Hills Police Department.

"I applaud these resilient individuals for their courage in confronting the man who raped them and seeking justice," St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell said. "I thank this jury for serving through an unusually lengthy trial and holding the defendant accountable for his actions."

Flores maintained his innocence and plans to appeal the jury's decision, the release said.