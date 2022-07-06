Teens who escaped St. Louis County juvenile facility back in custody

The 17-year-olds escaped through a broken window in the back of the Clayton facility back on May 29.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers who escaped from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center have been found and taken back into custody, police confirmed Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-olds escaped through a broken window in the back of the Clayton facility back on May 29. One of the teens lived in the St. Louis area and the other is from Illinois. Police had notified their parents and local law enforcement agencies about their escape.

Facility officials told 5 On Your Side there are some windows near open common areas, but there are none inside the individual living quarters where teens are held overnight. We were told some staff members were facing questions in an internal investigation.

No other details about the teens were released, including how they were found and why they are being held in the juvenile center.

The escape in the county was one of several recent escapes from St. Louis area juvenile facilities.