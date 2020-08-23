Police looking for man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Police said Dariyon Moore broke into a home, kicked down the bathroom door and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend early Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend early Sunday morning.

Dariyon Moore, 25, was charged with kidnapping and burglary Sunday but has not been taken into custody. He is accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend early Sunday morning.

Police said Moore and the victim were in a relationship but were in the process of breaking up. While she was out with friends Saturday night, Moore called her more than 50 times.

The victim and her friends eventually returned to one of the friend's home. At around 12:50 Sunday morning, Moore showed up and started banging on the door. While the victim and her friends locked themselves in a bathroom, Moore broke through a sliding glass door and forced his way into the home, according to police.

Charging documents said he then kicked in the bathroom door and grabbed the victim by the arm. Witnesses told police the victim yelled "No, don't take me," but Moore forced her into his car and sped off.

Police said they did not get a good description of the suspect's car and do not know where he was heading. When the victim's friends called her phone, they could hear her crying when someone picked up.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, police said Moore dropped the victim off at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. She was not injured.

Moore, a St. Louis County resident who lives on Edison Avenue in Velda City, is still on the run. The photo of Moore provided by police is a mugshot from a previous arrest.