Man killed after fight near warehouses in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fight between two men led to a fatal shooting in St. Louis County Saturday night.

Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to the 8500 block of Scudder Avenue in Kinloch. The address includes several warehouses and distribution sites just east of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Police found a man at the location suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police investigation at this time suggests the man and a suspect got into an altercation which led to the shooting. The suspect got away from the scene before police arrived. They’re still looking for the gunman.

St. Louis County police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html