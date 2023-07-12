St. Louis County man accused of shooting mother of his infant while she held baby

Deondre Powell is charged with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office charged 29-year-old Deondre Powell with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action in connection with the alleged July 1 incident.

A press release from the prosecuting attorney's office said the shooting happened at Haven Inn and Suites. A witness told police Powell and the woman got into an argument. The witness said Powell then pulled out a gun and shot her in the face.

The child was one month old at the time of the incident, police said.

Powell fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

If convicted, Powell could face up to 30 years in prison.

Earlier this year, the St. Louis County Police Department posted on social media, saying, "When people are in abusive or violent relationships and situations, our Department can help."

