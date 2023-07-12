St. Louis County man accused of shooting mother of his infant while she held baby

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man is in custody and facing charges after police said he shot the mother of his child while she held the child.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office charged 29-year-old Deondre Powell with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action in connection with the alleged July 1 incident.
A press release from the prosecuting attorney's office said the shooting happened at Haven Inn and Suites. A witness told police Powell and the woman got into an argument. The witness said Powell then pulled out a gun and shot her in the face.
The child was one month old at the time of the incident, police said.
Powell fled the scene but was later taken into custody.
If convicted, Powell could face up to 30 years in prison.
Earlier this year, the St. Louis County Police Department posted on social media, saying, "When people are in abusive or violent relationships and situations, our Department can help."
It shared these resources:
- The St. Louis County Police Department Domestic Violence Unit and Victim's Advocate can help victims find housing, counseling and even help with orders of protection. If you or someone you know is a domestic violence and abuse victim, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at 314-615-8665.
- Safe Connections: 314-531-2003 (24-hour hotline and texline) - Crisis line advocates can assist callers with safety planning and provide referrals for shelter, legal, counseling, and other area resources.
- Crime Victim Center: 314-652-3623 (Helpline) Provides advocacy, legal, and counseling resources. The advocacy programs provide crisis intervention, case management, education about the criminal and civil justice system, and referrals.
- Legal Helpline: 314-664-6699
- St. Martha's Shelter: 314-533-1313 (24/7 Crisis Line) and it has a drop-center at 4733 Mattis Road St. Louis, MO 63128 with walk-in hours from Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with no appointment necessary - it offers legal advocacy, safety planning, crisis intervention, housing assistance and referrals.