Man charged with murder for Spanish Lake Park shooting

Police said Justin Robnett pulled out a gun during an argument at Spanish Lake Park and shot a man multiple times in the head and chest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested and charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man during an argument at Spanish Lake Park Tuesday.

Justin Robnett, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Thomas Wiggins.

Police said they were called to the park at around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Wiggins sitting inside a truck suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police said they discovered Wiggins and Robnett knew each other and got into an argument. Police said Robnett then pulled out a gun and shot Wiggins in the head and chest.

He was charged on Wednesday and taken into custody on Thursday. He is being held without bond.

The shooting came at a time when there were dozens of people using the paths and playgrounds.

"I'm kind of feeling leery right now – like skeptical – about coming here because the whole thing is just to have a good time," James Cleveland said Tuesday. "That's unusual around this area."

Another mom – who didn't want to be identified – said she had just finished up a 3-mile walk with her two children. She said she will have to rethink whether she returns to the park again.

It was the second shooting of the day in St. Louis County.