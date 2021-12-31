St. Louis County man charged in death of his wife ahead of divorce hearing

They were due for a divorce hearing Monday.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man is accused of stabbing his wife to death days before a divorce hearing.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 50-year-old Michael P. Oshia of Florissant with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is jailed on $1 million bond and doesn't yet have a listed attorney.

Court documents do not identify Oshia's wife but say the killing happened Wednesday at a home they shared. Prosecutors say Oshia shot himself with a shotgun after killing his wife, but survived the shooting.

A divorce hearing for the couple had been scheduled for Monday.

Oshia had been on probation after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge in Callaway County in a 2018 case.

