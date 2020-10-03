ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who worked as a counseling supervisor for children and families was charged with promoting child pornography.

Michael Kreitler, 54, was charged Tuesday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He’s being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Kreitler contacted an undercover officer online and sent him two links. The links led the undercover officer to a site where he could download hundreds of videos and photos of child porn involving young boys.

At this time, police do not know of any victims. However, St. Louis County police noted that Kreitler worked as a counseling supervisor with Lutheran Family and Children’s Services.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the supervisor of the St. Louis Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618.

