St. Louis County man convicted of killing roommates

John Hammas has been convicted of stabbing and beating Robert Hall and Shannon Larock to death in 2016.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man has been convicted of stabbing and beating his two roommates to death after an argument over rent money.

John Hamm, 48, was convicted Friday of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Hamm confessed to killing Robert Hall, 46, and Shannon Larock, 41, on July 12, 2016, at a home they shared.

His attorneys conceded during the trial that Hamm killed the victims but said the deaths were not premeditated, which is required for a first-degree murder conviction.

The prosecutors argued Hamm acted with “cool deliberation” before killing the victims.