St. Louis County man found guilty of sex crimes against 4 children

Court rules that 59-year-old can be charged as a sexual predator, ensuring he will get mandatory life sentences.

CLAYTON, Missouri — A St. Louis County jury convicted a 59-year-old man on eight counts of sex crimes against children on Wednesday in circuit court.

The court also ruled in favor of a motion by the prosecuting attorney's office to charge the defendant as a predatory sexual offender, which will result in mandatory life sentences.

Haverley Bracy was found guilty of committing four counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy against four victims — three girls and one boy. All of the victims knew the defendant well. The offenses were committed between 1998 and 2010.

The case was tried in Division 1 of St. Louis County Circuit Court.

All four victims testified on behalf of the state, along with two forensic investigators from Children’s Advocacy Services of Greater St. Louis, two St. Louis County Police detectives and two family members of the victims. The defense called no witnesses.

The mother of one victim testified, “We’ve been to hell and back.”

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incidents.