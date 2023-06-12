St. Louis County man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend in 2019

Jurvan Butler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of Delores Kirk.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man admitted to killing his girlfriend during an argument in 2019.

Jurvan Butler, 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the shooting death of Delores Kirk.

Pagedale police were called to a home near St. Charles Rock Road and Engelholm on July 30, 2019, where Delores Kirk was found fatally shot.

Jurvan Butler was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

In the days after the shooting, Kirk's family members told 5 On Your Side Butler shot and killed Kirk. According to family members, Kirk had just gotten home from work and had an argument with him. Around 6:30 a.m., family members said he pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

"When I walked in my mom's room, her boyfriend was hovering over and I saw her bleeding out,” the victim's daughter Ciarra Kirk said.

Police said they found the murder weapon hidden in the ceiling of the basement of the home.

Charging documents said there was a history of domestic violence between Kirk and Butler.

The court set a sentencing date for June 28.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777. ALIVE also has hotline specifically for those in Franklin County at 800-941-9144.