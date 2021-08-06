Man threatens lawyers, gets 8 life sentences for sexually assaulting 4 children in St. Louis County

At his sentencing, when the judge said Haverley Bracy left a trail of victims, he said he "should have left a trail of bodies"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced for sex crimes against four children that spanned more than 10 years.

Haverley Bracy, 59, was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences in St. Louis County Circuit Court Thursday. The court set eligibility for parole at 25 years for each life sentence, making him eligible for parole in 200 years.

In June, a jury convicted Bracy on eight counts of sex crimes against children. The court ruled in favor of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s motion to charge Bracy as a predatory sexual offender, which resulted in mandatory life sentences.

Bracy was convicted of four counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of attempted statutory sodomy.

The victims were three girls and one boy who knew Bracy well. The crimes happened from 1998-2010.

At his sentencing hearing, Bracy threatened the lives of two assistant prosecuting attorneys and called for his supporters who attended the hearing to “take care of that,” according to a news release.

When the judge said Bracy left a trail of victims, Bracy said he “should have left a trail of bodies.”

The sentence issued by the court was the maximum possible sentence. Bracy must also register as a sex offender in Missouri.