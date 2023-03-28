St. Louis County man admits to statutory rape of foster child

Edward Wiseman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of each coercion and enticement of a minor and solicitation of child pornography.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man admitted to impregnating and sexually abusing a minor when she was in foster care.

The 43-year-old admitted to sexually abusing a minor for multiple years and impregnating her when she was 14 years old, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming.

After she was placed in foster care, Wiseman sent her naked photos of himself and requested that she do the same. Wiseman also met with her to have sex when she was 16, according to the release.

Wiseman lied to authorities when questioned about the incident and impregnation of the girl, court documents said. Law enforcement later found child pornography on his phone.

Court documents also said the victim's younger sister told authorities that he had also sexually abused her but he denies those allegations.

Wiseman faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison for the coercion charge, and between five and 20 years for the child pornography charge. He faces charges including statutory rape and statutory sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

He will be sentenced Aug. 4.