Neighbors speak out after mom, 2 kids shot and killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — "It's like a dark cloud is on this block right now," said Lionell Harrold.

When Harrold thinks about what happened to the mom and two kids who lived across the street from him, he can't hold back the tears.

"It's just very, very sad. Excuse me for crying man. They just didn't deserve that," said Harrold.

He's just one of many neighbors on Lockwig Trail in Florissant now gripped with sadness, heartbreak and disbelief.

"I'll never get over this one here," added Harrold.

Police said 34-year-old Rosann McCulley, her 13 year-old-son and her 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death early Friday inside their home.

McCulley's estranged husband, who recently filed for divorce, allegedly shot the victims before taking their 1-year-old.

Police said the 35-year-old suspect later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound miles away in north St. Louis.

"She was a very beautiful young lady, sweet and would wave all the time. I'm just broken," said Harrold.

Neighbors said they last saw the mom watching her kids play outside their home on Wednesday.

A bouquet of flowers now sits outside the residence in memory of the family.

"I've been crying all night. I was trying to get some sleep, but I just can't. I'm devastated," Harrold said.

"My prayers, my family's prayers go out to their family members. I hate this happened to the family," said neighbor, Terrence Middlebrooks.

Neighbors said the family lived in the home for six years.