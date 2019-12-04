ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County mom said someone stole her car right in front of her, but more important to her is what was inside.

Catina Madison had her daughter — 4-year-old Catina — in her arms, about to buckle her into her car seat when someone else jumped behind the front wheel.

"I was outraged," Madison said. "I was yelling. I was screaming. I was cursing like a sailor."

Madison said they were on their way to a therapy session at Children's Hospital, and all of Chloe's medical equipment was already loaded up.

Born a 2-pound preemie, Chloe has health complications and is learning the correct walking form.

"My livelihood was all in the car," Madison said. "I'm disgusted, I'm tired, I'm sick."

On Sunday, they were on the road when Catina had what she calls "a bizarre twist."

"While I was right here. In the blink of an eye, I saw my car go past," she said of a close encounter with her missing car.

Catina said she knows she saw her car because of a distinct detail in the paint. She tried to follow it, winding through the county and Ferguson for about thirty minutes. She called 911 but said she had trouble getting an officer to respond because they were constantly changing precincts and crossing departments.

"Some hoodlum steals your car, and you have to deal with a lot of schenanigan nonsense," she said.

She said the driver eventually figured out she was following and lost her. She got close to her car and her daughter's equipment, but still so far from a solution.

"My car is still missing, and I couldn't get any help from anyone," she said.

