DELLWOOD, Mo. — Three people were shot in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for North County Police Cooperative, the shooting was an isolated incident that occurred as a result of feuding neighbors.

Police said all of the victims have non-life threatening injuries and were being treated for gunshot wounds to the legs.

The incident occurred in the 10400 block of Olney Drive.

No other information has been made available.

