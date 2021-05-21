2 St. Louis County officers injured while pursuing man who dragged St. John officer

Both officers were taken to a local hospital and have since been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two police officers suffered minor injuries Thursday night after they crashed while pursuing a driver who was suspected of dragging a St. John officer earlier in the day.

The incident began around 6 p.m. Thursday when a St. John officer stopped a vehicle and was then dragged an unspecified distance, according to the Associated Press. Doorbell camera video of the incident shows the car driving by, then the officer falling from the vehicle and rolling on the pavement.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, two St. Louis County officers chased the car suspected in the dragging to Gimblin Street and Oriole Avenue in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, near the city's northern border with St. Louis County.

The driver stopped the car and ran away, and when the officer in the first squad car stopped to chase the driver, the second squad car rear-ended the first. Home surveillance video shared with 5 On Your Side showed the moment of the crash.

The suspect, who is still at-large, has not yet been named. Police are expected to release more information Friday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.