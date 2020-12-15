St. Louis County Parks vehicle stolen early Tuesday morning

The vehicle displays St. Louis County Plate: 109270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a county parks vehicle was stolen in south county Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to 347 CCC Road for a call of a burglary around 5:40 a.m.

A St. Louis County Parks vehicle was stolen along with numerous tools and construction materials, police said.

The vehicle is a white 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck with a utility-style rear and has “Saint Louis County Parks” on its doors. The vehicle displays St. Louis County Plate: 109270.

The photo below is a generic photo for a better view of what the side of the truck looks like.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department, or any other local law enforcement agency. The intentions of the suspect(s) with the vehicle are unknown, police said.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.