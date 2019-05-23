VELDA CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old police cadet with the St. Louis County Police Department was charged with a misdemeanor after police said he shot at the tire of a car on a church parking lot.

James I. Trice was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon at a church for the Wednesday incident.

Velda City Police Chief Daniel Paulino said Trice was at the church with a deacon when the deacon noticed someone parking in a reserved space. When the deacon went to see what was going on, he was tackled by a church member and lost consciousness.

Paulino said that church member then jumped into the passenger seat of the car in the reserved spot.

Trice then went to check on the deacon, who was returning to consciousness. The deacon told Trice to stop the car, which was starting to leave the parking lot, so Trice pulled out his gun, Paulino said.

Paulino said the driver of the car got out, but the passenger who tackled the deacon jumped into the driver's seat and started to drive away. The deacon then told Trice to shoot out the tire, which he tried to do.

The man got away and has not been located.

Police said Trice admitted to shooting at the car and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at a church. He legally owned the gun and had a concealed carry license.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Trice was hired as a member of the department's police cadet program in February 2019. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesman said he remains a cadet, and an internal investigation is ongoing.

The cadet program is for people between the ages of 18 and 21. It is a paid position that provides work exposure to a wide range of law enforcement jobs. It allows for people interested in police work to gain experience before becoming eligible for the police academy. People can apply for the police academy at 21.