ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police chase in St. Louis County ended with two suspects in custody, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Hillsdale Police Captain Herbert Simons confirmed the department was involved in a chase that ended in the 2200 block of Oakdale Ave. He said the suspects stopped the car and tried to run off, but officers were able to take two people into custody.

One person is still wanted by police.

The view from Sky5 showed several police cruisers at two different scenes in the area, both of them are residential. At one scene, officers were inspecting a black SUV that was stopped at the dead end of a street. At another location, officers were seen taking a man into custody on the front lawn of a home.

The Hillsdale police chief was one of several officers involved in the chase. The department has not confirmed any other details at this time. They plan to release more information shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

