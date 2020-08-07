Carjacking suspects arrested after chase that ended in St. Louis County

It started with a carjacking in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police arrested three carjacking suspects after a chase.

It started just after noon on Wednesday in the 500 block of Clara in north St. Louis city.

The victim, 25, told police he was walking to his home when three men approached him and asked to use his phone, according to a preliminary report from St. Louis police. One of the men showed a firearm and demanded the victim's keys.

The victim gave up the keys and the men took off in his Mazda. He was not injured.

The suspects led officers on a chase through the city that ended in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis County.

"The driver of that suspect vehicle was trying to get out after his vehicle became disable from striking that concrete pole," St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda told reporters on scene. "The police vehicle then comes around the corner also and strikes that individual."

Police recovered a gun on scene.

Initially, police said they believed someone had been shot, but that is not the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.