Man fatally shot in domestic incident, St. Louis County police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after being shot in a domestic incident Monday morning.

Officers with the north St. Louis County Police Department precinct received the call for the shooting at about 7:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court.

There, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released.

No additional information about the shooting was available. St. Louis County police are investigating the homicide. They believe at this time the shooting was a domestic situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. As information is confirmed, it will be updated.

