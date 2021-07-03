St. Louis County Police search for missing child taken from home

Anyone with information should dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 1-year-old from Jennings.

Royalty Miller was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white socks. She has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 30 to 40 pounds.

According to the police report, Royalty was taken from her home on 7054 Emma Avenue at around 10 p.m. on March 4 by suspect Grenale Antonio Henderson.

Henderson was last seen driving a black Audi. Police said he has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck that reads “NANA”.

Royalty’s mother told police that she called Henderson the following morning, asking for the return of her child. However, Henderson said he would not return Royalty and that she would never see her again.

Henderson also told the mother that if he was confronted by police, he would get in a shoot-out with them.