St. Louis County police release body camera footage of deadly police shooting of man that shot at officers

The briefing is related to the Dec. 12 police shooting of Jeremi Moore, a 35-year-old man police said shot at officers.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released its critical incident briefing of a December police shooting that left a man dead after he shot at officers.

The briefing is related to the Dec. 12 police shooting of Jeremi Moore, a 35-year-old man police said shot at officers.

The incident briefing includes body camera footage from multiple officers in the area at the time, including footage of an officer shooting and killing Moore moments after Moore fired shots at him.

Police were called to the 600 block of Carson Rd. shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a man flourishing a handgun. When they arrived, the man fired at them. Body camera footage for this portion of the incident was not provided.

Police said the officers requested backup, and several area departments responded, including the North County Police Cooperative and St. Louis County Police Department.

The body camera footage starts when officers located the suspect near a home on the 600 block of Tiffin Ave. Two North County Police Cooperative officers ordered Moore to show them his hands, at which time Moore fired shots at one of the officers.

Video shows Moore fleeing behind the home. When one of the officers saw Moore emerge from the other side of the home, he ordered Moore to show his hands. Moments later, the officer shot Moore multiple times.

The body camera footage included in the briefing lines up with the series of events provided by police in the days after the incident.

Police said first responders administered aid, but Moore died a short time later.

A gun was found about 10 feet from Moore, and a shell casing police said was fired from the gun was found behind the home.

Police said a backpack was found near where Ferguson police said Moore fired shots at them. After obtaining a search warrant, police found four boxes of ammunition for the gun with some cartridges missing. Police also found "a substantial quantity of purported marijuana."

Body camera footage came from devices worn by two St. Louis County officers who were in a wooded area near the incident and two North County Police Cooperative officers that were in front of the home.

One of the North County Police Cooperative officers was the first to shoot at Moore, and the two St. Louis County officers fired shots at Moore from behind the home. In all, police fired 20 shots during the incident.

The St. Louis County officers involved are a 33 year old with nine years of law enforcement experience and a 29 year old with seven years of law enforcement experience.

The North County Police Cooperative officers involved are a 26 year old with two years of law enforcement experience and a 40 year old with 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Police said Moore had an active warrant out for his arrest on federal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The critical incident briefing can be seen on the St. Louis County Police Department YouTube page. (WARNING: The briefing shows the fatal shooting of Moore.)