St. Louis County police warn residents of thefts at gas stations

The St. Louis County Police Department reminds residents to keep their purses with them and to lock their vehicles.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is urging residents to be aware of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations.

The department says they have received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations in two of their precincts, South County and Affton.

Each report involves a woman leaving her purse in the front passenger seat while pumping gas. The suspect, in a stolen vehicle, pulls up next to the victim's car, enters the passenger side and steals their purse, according to police.

St. Louis County police said in most cases, the victim did not realize the theft had happened.

Public Awareness Announcement: Thefts from Vehicles at Gas Stations. Good morning, neighbors. Our detectives want... Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department reminds residents to keep their purse with them at all times, do not leave them in the vehicle. Always lock your vehicle, do not leave it unlocked or running while away.