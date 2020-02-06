3 people charged with throwing fireworks at officers during St. Louis County protests

Tristen Bartlett, Ruwaida Foaad Sabar Alrammahi and Michael Aron are accused of second-degree attempted assault for incidents in Richmond Heights and Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people have been charged with throwing fireworks at police officers during riots in St. Louis County this weekend.

Tristen Bartlett, Ruwaida Foaad Sabar Alrammahi and Michael Aron are accused of second-degree attempted assault for incidents in Richmond Heights and Ferguson.

According to court documents, Bartlett and Alrammahi tried to hurt a police officer by throwing fireworks out of a car window. Prosecutors said the officer was arresting another person when Bartlett and Alrammahi threw the explosives. The incident happened during protests outside the Galleria Sunday.

Aron also is accused of trying to injure an officer with a firework. According to the probable cause statement, Aron threw the firework at an officer who was working on a “police skirmish line” at the time. Prosecutors said three people witnessed the incident. It happened Sunday in the Ferguson area.

Aron and Alrammahi are being held on $50,000 bonds. Bartlett is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Earlier Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he’s working with the United States Attorney's Office in eastern Missouri to prosecute agitators who look to cause damage or incite riots during protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Schmitt said two people have been charged with crimes in connection with incidents during protests in the St. Louis area.

The FBI is asking people to report agitators who exploit peaceful protests to endanger people's safety or destroy property. If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case, you can provide information or video at fbi.gov/violence.