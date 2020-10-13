Man dies after St. Louis County shooting

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Riverview last week.
At around 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, Riverview police were called to the 9800 block of Rivermont Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment. The next day, he died from his injuries. He has been identified as 21-year-old Demarcus Pierce.
On Tuesday, Riverview police requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, who are now leading the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.