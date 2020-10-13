Man dies after St. Louis County shooting

The man was identified as 21-year-old Demarcus Pierce

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Riverview last week.

At around 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, Riverview police were called to the 9800 block of Rivermont Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment. The next day, he died from his injuries. He has been identified as 21-year-old Demarcus Pierce.

On Tuesday, Riverview police requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, who are now leading the investigation.