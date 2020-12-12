St. Louis County serial burglar arrested

Craig Richey, 62, faces 13 charges for burglarizing a string of homes in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A serial burglar was arrested after police said he stole more than $1 million in valuables this year.

Craig Richey, 62, faces 13 charges for burglarizing a string of homes in west St. Louis County.

All but one of the homes were empty while Richey took items, police said.

Emilie Dolan was in the basement of her home and unharmed when Richey broke into her home. He went through her drawers, closet and other personal items. He got away with thousands of dollars of her items.

“I couldn’t even walk my dog without turning my home alarm on. Then you get over that and deal with the frustration. He took my purse... it's so violating... and it angers you,” Dolan said.

More than 30 homes in the west and mid-county area were burglarized. Police said security systems are great, but if you see something or someone out of the ordinary – contact police.