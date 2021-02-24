Man admits to paying teenage girl $200 for sex while on probation for previous sex crime

Court documents said Rodgers, who was on probation for a previous sex crime, used an alias so the girl would not be able to find him on the sex offender registry

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child for an incident that occurred while he was on probation for a previous sex crime.

Jeremy Rodgers, 45, pleaded guilty to the crime in connection with an incident that occurred in 2019.

According to court documents, Rodgers started talking with a 17-year-old girl on Snapchat. During their conversations, the girl told Rodgers how old she was and that she was going to turn 18 in August of 2019.

Rodgers said that was "close enough" and asked the girl to send him nude photographs, but she declined. The court documents said he offered to pay her $200 in exchange for sex.

She agreed, and Rodgers told her to sneak out of her parents' house and he would pick her up. He then drove her to his Chesterfield apartment, where they had sex. Rodgers gave the girl $200 and drove her back to her parents' house.

Court documents said Rodgers used an alias so the girl would not be able to find him on the Missouri sex offender registry. He had pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Boone County in 2018.

Police arrested Rodgers after taking over control of the girl's Snapchat account and arranged for another meeting.

Prosecutors said they would recommend a 10-year prison sentence, the minimum for sex trafficking of a child.