Cab driver shot in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a cab driver was shot in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the Jennings Precinct responded to a shooting near Jennings Station Road and W. Florissant Road around 4:40 p.m.
Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police said the man was driving a cab with three female passengers. The passengers were to be dropped off near this location and when they arrived, the driver was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at the driver. The driver then drove away and the suspect fired his gun, which hit the man.
The female passengers were not injured in the incident.
