Suspect in St. Louis County shooting, carjacking arrested in Atlanta

Josiah Harwell, 19, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old who is facing charges in connection with a shooting and carjacking in north St. Louis County was arrested in Atlanta this week.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants against Josiah Harwell for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. On Tuesday, Harwell was arrested by Atlanta police and is currently in their custody.

Once he is extradited back to Missouri, he will be held on a $200,00 cash-only bond, St. Louis County police said in a press release.

On April 17 in the 2700 block of Dunn Road, Harwell shot a man, took his key fob and stole his 2019 Dodge Charger, according to a probable cause statement. A video also shows Harwell shooting the victim.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.