Suspect in St. Louis County shooting, carjacking arrested in Atlanta

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old who is facing charges in connection with a shooting and carjacking in north St. Louis County was arrested in Atlanta this week.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants against Josiah Harwell for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. On Tuesday, Harwell was arrested by Atlanta police and is currently in their custody.
Once he is extradited back to Missouri, he will be held on a $200,00 cash-only bond, St. Louis County police said in a press release.
On April 17 in the 2700 block of Dunn Road, Harwell shot a man, took his key fob and stole his 2019 Dodge Charger, according to a probable cause statement. A video also shows Harwell shooting the victim.
The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.
When Harwell was arrested in Atlanta, he was in the same Dodge Charger and led police on a chase, according to the statement.