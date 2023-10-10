Haircut leads to shooting in north St. Louis County

A man went to the victim's home for a haircut and shot him before leaving.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Jennings man is facing prison time for a haircut gone wrong.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, 18-year-old Kenneth Armour went to a north St. Louis County home to get a haircut on Sept. 26. Before leaving the home, Armour shot the victim in the midsection, striking his intestines.

Armour was later identified as the shooter.

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Armour with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He faces between 10 and 30 years or life imprisonment for the assault, a Class A felony. For the other charge, an unclassified felony, he could be sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

As of Tuesday morning, Armour was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

No other information about what led up to the shooting was provided in charging documents.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.