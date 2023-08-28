St. Louis County police shoot, injure man they said shot at officers after stealing woman's keys at gunpoint

Video from the scene showed the police vehicle with a shattered rear windshield and driver's side window.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and injured by police after officers said he stole a woman's keys at gunpoint and shot at a police officer Monday.

Adrian Washington with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man stole a woman's car keys at about 11:30 a.m. on the parking lot of a store on the 6800 block of Parker Road in north St. Louis County. Washington said the man then walked away from the car.

Washington said officers found the man walking nearby, at the intersection of Parker Road and Partridge Run Drive. When the officer got closer to the man, the man shot at the officer's vehicle, breaking the back glass and driver's side window. The officer was not struck.

Washington said the officer then returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, Washington said.

St. Louis County police have closed part of Parker Road in north St. Louis County for a shooting investigation.

Police said the road is closed between Partridge Run Drive and Ranch View Drive near the entrance to the Paddock Village apartment complex. The road is blocked off with crime-scene tape.

The area of a Dollar General store on the 6800 block of Parker Road was also blocked off with crime-scene tape.

Washington said he did not know why the suspect walked away from the woman's car after stealing the woman's car.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is provided.