Suspects wanted in St. Louis County shooting arrested after crashing during police chase

The suspects were in a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier Monday. The suspects range from about 15 to 23 years old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four people, including a minor, were taken into custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in north St. Louis County Monday evening.

At about 7:19 p.m., an officer in the North County Precinct was on patrol in a marked cruiser near eastbound I-270 and Lilac Avenue. The officer spotted a silver Chevy sedan that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.

The county police officer activated their lights and tried to pull over the car, but the driver refused.

Police began chasing the car. Within five minutes, police said the suspects’ car crashed into a pickup truck near Chambers Road and Riverview Drive, causing the pickup truck to roll over.

Four people inside the wanted vehicle got out and ran off, but officers were able to arrest them.

The suspects are approximately 15, 18, 20 and 23 years old. None of them were injured.

Police said they found a long gun and possible drugs inside the car.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.