Woman, child kidnapped at gunpoint while sitting in St. Louis County grocery store parking lot

Police had been trying to arrest the suspect over a stolen car when they said he walked up to the woman and demanded she drive him out of the area

JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman and 5-year-old child were forced at gunpoint to help a man get away from detectives in St. Louis County, police have confirmed.

The incident started at about 6:06 p.m. Monday in Jennings. St. Louis County police detectives said they were trying to stop three men in a stolen car. They used tire spikes to disable the car, which came to a stop near the Buzz Westfall Plaza at West Florissant Avenue and Lucas and Hunt Road.

All three men inside the stolen car tried to run away, police said. Detectives were able to quickly arrest two of them, who were between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. The third suspect was able to get away in what amounts to an armed kidnapping situation.

The man walked up to a woman who was sitting in her car in the Aldi parking lot. A 5-year-old child also was inside the car at the time. The woman told police he pulled out a gun, got in her car and demanded that she give him a ride out of the area. The woman said she dropped him off in a nearby neighborhood and then called for help.

The woman and child weren’t injured.

The man is still wanted by police.

St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation and actively looking for tips and more information.