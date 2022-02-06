St. Louis County teen charged in fatal crash from last summer

Police and court documents say the crash happened Aug. 7 after police tried to stop the car Wallace was driving near Grand and Page boulevards.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred last summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Vincent Wallace of St. Louis County was charged last week with second-degree murder and several other charges in connection with the crash that killed 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.

Officers first pulled behind a stolen Hyundai Sonata near Grand and Page boulevards. Police said Wallace then sped off. Officers flipped on their lights and sirens and pursued the stolen car, but lost sight a few blocks later. Police said Wallace topped 60 mph while fleeing.

Not long after, police said the Sonata blew through a stop sign at Evans and Vandeventer avenues and hit the right side of a Chevy Silverado as it went through the intersection.

St. Louis police arrived at the scene to find the Silverado on fire and the driver was lying down next to the truck. Emergency crews moved the man to safety and tried to save his life but he died at the scene. He was later identified as Derrick Jackson.

Police said two other teens were with Wallace in the Hyundai Sonata he was driving.