16-year-old charged with raping, kidnapping woman at gunpoint in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old is accused of kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint in St. Louis County.

Antoine Dillon was arrested and charged this week with kidnapping, rape, sodomy, first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident reported in the 3500 block of Sugarcrest Drive on Sept. 29, 2020.

A woman in her 30s told St. Louis County police she was trying to go into her house at about 11 p.m. when Dillon pulled out a gun and said he was robbing her. The woman said he forced her back into her car and made her drive them to a different location, where he raped her at gunpoint.

The victim said she was forced at gunpoint to withdraw $500 from her bank account. She said Dillon then had her drive to another location where she was sexually assaulted, again while he pointed a gun at her.

St. Louis County police said the victim’s allegations are backed up by several pieces of evidence.

Police said Dillon was wearing a monitoring bracelet, which put him at the locations described by the victim. DNA analysis also matches the woman’s statement, and Dillon had an item that belonged to the victim when he was arrested on Monday.

St. Louis County police interviewed Dillon after taking him into custody. He told investigators the sexual contact was consensual.

Dillon is being held on a $200,000 cash-only, no 10% bond.