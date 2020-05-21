Teen killed in St. Louis County shooting identified as Iowa resident

William Adams was from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was 16 years old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have identified a teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday night in north county.

William Adams was from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was 16 years old.

St. Louis County police said the shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive. Officers arrived to find two teenagers with gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

William was found in a nearby yard. He died at the scene, police said.

William was one of five teenagers shot in St. Louis County over a 24-hour period Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. The other teens are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the investigations into the shootings are very active. At this time, police said they do not believe the shootings that happened on Tuesday are connected.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.