16-year-old girl identified as victim in deadly St. Louis County shooting

St. Louis County police officers responded to Glen Owen Drive Monday night after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They arrived to find Marnay Haynes shot to death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl is one of the latest victims of gun violence in St. Louis County.

Officers from St. Louis County police’s North County Precinct responded Monday night to the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive after receiving a ShotSpotter alert in the area. Officers arrived to find a teenage girl shot to death.

She was identified Wednesday as 16-year-old Marnay Haynes, of Jennings.

St. Louis County police said the homicide investigation into her shooting is “very active at this time.”

Police have not released any other details.

Anyone with information on Marnay’s death is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html