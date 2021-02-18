Teenager murdered in early morning shooting in St. Louis County

A City of Country Clubs Hills police officer found Santiago while patrolling the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Jennings.

According to a police report, Darren Santiago was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue Wednesday morning at 7:25.

A City of Country Clubs Hills police officer found Santiago while patrolling the area.

Santiago was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The City of Country Club Hills Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).