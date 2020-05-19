15-year-old shot in St. Louis County Tuesday

His injuries were not life threatening, St. Louis County police told 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis County, police reported.

At 1:27 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 10100 block of Cloverdale for the report of a shooting. A ShotSpotter device also detected the gunshot, St. Louis County police said.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, police told 5 On Your Side.

Police did not say anything about a suspected shooter and had no further information to release to the public. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.