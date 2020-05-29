2 teens injured in St. Louis County shooting

A 14-year-old girl's injuries are considered life-threatening, police said. A 17-year-old boy who was shot is expected to survive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in St. Louis County.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a report of a shooting at 1:02 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive. They arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police described her injuries as life-threatening. They did not give an update on her condition.

A 17-year-old boy also was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said, adding that his injuries were less severe, and he’s expected to survive.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

17-year-old injured in shooting Friday in City of St. Louis

A 17-year-old was shot and injured Friday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

Just before 2:24 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was alert and breathing, police said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat him.

Police have not released any further details at this time. They plan to provide more information Saturday morning.

The shooting Friday was the latest this week to involve a teenager or child.

On Tuesday, an 8-year-old was one of three people hit by bullets when an argument escalated into gunfire. The child and the other two men who were injured all survived.

And over the Memorial Day weekend, three teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old were injured in shootings. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.